John Clayton Hidey, age 86, of Scio passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston.

Born Jan. 24, 1933 in Scio he was a son of the late Samuel and Nova Luyster Hidey and graduated from Scio High School in 1951. In 1952 he and his brother Dwain “Tater” Hidey took over the gas station that their father started in Scio, renaming it Hidey Brothers Gas Station, and continuing the legacy Samuel started in the mid 1930’s. They were a full-service station offering auto repair and towing as well as gasoline until they closed in 1999. He also built cars and started a Go-Cart Track in Scio that he managed for several years. John also raised horses and was an avid photographer who developed his own photos in a dark room in his home. Later in his life he enjoyed camping with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife Alice J. Thomas Hidey whom he married Dec. 22, 1951; daughters Vicki (Randy) Snyder, Jacki (Chuck) Greene and Karen (Harry) Stewart and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his brother Dwain “Tater” Hidey and sister Joyce Abuhl.

Honoring John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia Ohio 44663.

