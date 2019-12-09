Robert David Taggart, age 69, of 75885 Taggart Road, Cadiz, Ohio, died at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.

Born August 11, 1950 in Wheeling, W.Va.; he was a son of Robert Samuel Taggart of Moorefield and the late Evelyn June Glover Taggart.

Dave was a 101st Airborne Vietnam Veteran, was a former Cadiz Police Officer, worked for Y & O Coal Company Franklin Highwall Mine near Cadiz, drove cement truck for Ernst Concrete in Lawrenceville, Georgia for over twenty years. and then returned to Ohio and drove truck and retired from Tri-Son Concrete.

He was a member Corinth Baptist Church in Loganville, Georgia. He loved the outdoors, Nascar and the Casino. He loved to deer hunt and fish and enjoyed refinishing old cars.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a daughter, Angela Erichsen of Louisville, a granddaughter, Makayla Erichsen of Louisville; sister, Melinda (Linda) Ornouski of Moorefield; nephew, Rick (Ty Phillips) Scott of Holloway; niece, Stephanie (Aaron) Sword of Lodi; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service beginning at 2 p.m. with Peggy Milliken officiating. Military service and burial will follow in Moorefield Cemetery, Moorefield, Ohio.

Koch Funeral Home in Freeport was honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net