George William Thompson, 80, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Truman House Hospice Center in New Philadelphia. He was born May 27, 1939 in Cadiz, a son of the late Harold Jasper and Lenora McFadden Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was the retired President of National City Bank in Cadiz. He was a member and Trustee of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz; member of the Harrison Community Hospital Board of Trustees, the Puskarich Public Library Board of Trustees, Harrison Lodge 219, F.&A.M., and Cadiz American Legion Post 34. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris McCloy and Helen Dunn.

Surviving are his wife, Deanna Hawk Thompson, with whom he would have celebrated sixty years of marriage in January; three children, J.D. (Trish) Thompson of Wilmington, NC, Paul (Jodie) Thompson of Hebron, OH, and Anne (Tim) Porter of Dennison, Ohio; six grandchildren, Trevor and Griffin Thompson, Ashlyn and Alejandra Thompson, and Gabe and Blaike Porter.

Friends may call Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH. A Masonic Service will be held on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral Home. Military honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cadiz Alumni Scholarships, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH 43907 or Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

