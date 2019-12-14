Karen Lee Bishop, 51, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed Thursday, Dec. 12, at Trinity West.

She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on July 31, 1968, a daughter of Gilbert Collins and the late Sandy McLleish.

Karen was a Nurse with Harrison Community Hospital.

In addition to her father, Karen is survived by her husband Paul Bishop, daughter Casey Bishop, son Coy Bishop, all of Cadiz, a brother Johnny Collins of Virginia, a sister Patty Harris of Steubenville, and three grandchildren: Lance, Calli and Daniel Rupp.