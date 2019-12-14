Karen Lee Bishop, 51, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed Thursday, Dec. 12, at Trinity West.
She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on July 31, 1968, a daughter of Gilbert Collins and the late Sandy McLleish.
Karen was a Nurse with Harrison Community Hospital.
In addition to her father, Karen is survived by her husband Paul Bishop, daughter Casey Bishop, son Coy Bishop, all of Cadiz, a brother Johnny Collins of Virginia, a sister Patty Harris of Steubenville, and three grandchildren: Lance, Calli and Daniel Rupp.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, on Saturday December 21, 2019 from Noon until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Internment will be private. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com