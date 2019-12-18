UPDATE: Meth Bust In Scio One of Largest In County

CADIZ – Felecia Castorani, of 89440 Cemetery Road, Scio, made her initial court appearance this afternoon to be arraigned on a second degree felony for aggravated possession of drugs.

Castorani appeared without an attorney and was opposed by Assistant Prosecutor, Jack Felgenhauer who cited her prior criminal history, which appeared extensive and included numerous convictions in multiple states (California and Washington) dating back to 1988 through 1997.

At one point Castorani questioned her picture being taken by this reporter, to which Judge Mark Beetham began explaining the laws in the United States and open court for adult cases.

“In short answer, yes,” he told her regarding her being photographed. Judge Beetham promised to get her back in court very soon where she will be appointed a public defender.

Assistant Prosecutor, Jack Felgenhauer requested and was granted bond be set at $150,000.

SCIO – An arrest has been made Tuesday afternoon in Scio where meth amphetamines were discovered hidden in a baby doll. Felecia Castorani, of 89440 Cemetery Road, Scio, was taken into custody as she was leaving the Scio Post Office after being under surveillance.

The arrest of 15.5 grams of meth is enormous compared to the usual 0.5 to 1.5 grams they normally see, according to Cadiz Lt. Ron Carter who made the arrest along with Deputy Todd Smith.

The package’s return address was from a dormant P.O. box office address in North Palm Springs, California. According to Carter, Castorani admitted to receiving these same type of packages with meth hidden in the dolls for “months.”

