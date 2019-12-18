Crash On U.S. 22 Leads to Multiple Injuries

HARRISON COUNTY – A single car accident on U.S. 22 in the eastbound lane within the past hour, has resulted in multiple injuries to a woman who was driving a dark colored, Ford pickup truck.
Hopedale Fire Chief, Mark Marchetta is warning the public to be aware of black ice conditions, though salt trucks have been seen up and down U.S. 22.
The shoulders still contain ice even though the roads are cleared but in some areas they only appear to be clear. The woman is being transported by ambulance to Weirton Medical Center as conditions apparently are still not good going towards Wheeling, or towards Steubenville.
Marchetta said Lifeflight was also canceled due to cloudy conditions. He stated that the woman has multiple injuries including a possible broken hip. Icy conditions are believed to be the cause.
Authorities were overheard talking of icy conditions on exits on the way to Wheeling with other areas still too dicey to chance via ambulance.