Ronald Gene Booth, age 67, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston surrounded by his family and friends.

Born March 26,1952 in German Twp, Harrison County, he was a son of the late James C Booth and Elsie L Collins Booth. He graduated from Carrollton High School and worked at the Y&O Coal #2 Mine in Hopedale until they closed. He later worked in the pesticide field.

Surviving are a daughter Haley Boals and a son Chad Booth, siblings Paul (Susie) Booth, Marjorie Hosterman, Delores Clifton, Kenneth (Nancy) Booth, Gary (Debbie) Booth, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James Booth, Jr.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Island Creek Cemetery, Knoxville. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.