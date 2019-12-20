Larry J. Patterson, age 80, of Scio, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Valley Hospice at Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 27, 1939 in Dennison he was a son of the late John W Patterson and Louise Chappell Patterson. He graduated from Scio High School in 1957 and served in the Army Reserves from 1957-1963. A hard worker all his life, Larry worked at the Scio Pottery before he graduated from high school. Next, he worked at Franklin Coal Mine near New Athens, then he worked for Y&O Coal #2 Mine near Hopedale until they closed. After that he worked for Speedy Drilling in Carrollton, then drove school bus for Harrison Hills School District for 10 years. He retired from Harrison County Rural Transit in Cadiz and had been a former North Twp. Trustee. But the job he loved the most was being a farmer.

Larry was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church, Scio American Legion Post 482 and the Harrison County Farm Bureau. In his younger years he was an accomplished contest horse rider, winning numerous awards.

Surviving are his devoted wife Patricia Furbee Patterson whom he married February 27, 1963; a daughter Darci (Scott) Ward and granddaughter Laken Ward all of Scio.

He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter Tyra and half sister Mary Lou Sponseller.

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Vicki Muth officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Methodist Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Sunday from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Monday from 10-11 a.m.