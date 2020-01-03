Patrol Releases New Year’s Holiday Report

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2019-2020 New Year holiday according to provisional statistics. Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and one was OVI-related.

The two-day reporting period began at midnight Tuesday, December 31, 2019 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2020. This is lower than the four-day reporting period last year, when 12 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,196 traffic enforcement contacts; including 121 OVI arrests, 48 distracted driving and 278 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYear2020_PIO.pdf.