Alice Jean Hidey

Alice Jean Thomas Hidey, age 86, of Scio passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston.

Born Dec. 26, 1933 in North Twp, Harrison County she was a daughter of the late James and Mary Poulson Thomas. She graduated from Scio High School in 1951 and furthered her education at Kent State University.

Alice attended Scio United Methodists Church. She had been in the Valie Lanes bowling league in Jewett. A talented seamstress and cook, she was especially known for her delicious Christmas cookies.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband John Hidey last month on Dec. 3, 2019, they married on December 22, 1951. Also preceding her in death are sisters Leah Kay Johnson, Marilyn King, JoAnne Henry and Judi Graziano and a brother Richard Thomas

Surviving are daughters Vicki (Randy) Snyder, Jacki (Chuck) Greene and Karen (Harry) Stewart, sisters Joyce Ritter of the Cincinnati area and Donna Johnson of Scio and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Honoring Alice’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia Ohio 44663.

