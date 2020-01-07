Elizabeth Stewart, 98, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, Jan. 3, at her home. She was born March 4, 1921 in Parlett, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas and Edith Irene Whittekin Frew.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, where she was a soloist in the choir. She was a former employee of Geanangel’s Meat Market and a Clerk at the A&P. Store and assisted her late husband with James Stewart Trucking in Cadiz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Scott Stewart in 1992; and four brothers, Thomas, Jake, Albert, and Bobby Frew.

Surviving are two sons, Frederick Stewart of Cadiz and Donald (Toni) Stewart of Naperville, Illinois; a daughter, Margaret Stewart of Kissimmee, Florida; a sister, Margaret Brienza of Columbus; four grandchildren, Angelina, Athena, Andrew, and Alex; and five great grandchildren.

A private service was held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, with Rev. Alan Jeffries officiating. Burial followed at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 W. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

