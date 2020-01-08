Carol Jane Garver Reese, age 84, of Scio, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia surrounded by her loving family.



Born Feb. 17, 1935 in Ashland she was a daughter of the late Don and Faye Cooper Garver. She graduated from Burbank High School in 1953 and attended Ashland College where she met the love of her life Richard “Dick” Reese, they married on May 1, 1955. Carol was a substitute teacher for the former Scio School District. In 1987 she started working with her husband at the former Scio Pottery Co. and continued working with her sons at Scio Packaging located at the Pottery.

Carol was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church, the Scio Elevian Club and the former Scio Civic Club. She devotedly served on numerous boards over her life but was especially proud of the work achieved on the State Mental Health Board in Cambridge and the Harrison Community Hospital Board in Cadiz. She enjoyed reading her Bible, and absolutely treasured the many friendships along her path. Carol always looked forward to meeting up with her friends for dinner. Carol’s love for her family was the most important thing in her life, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dick on Nov. 20, 1992 and a brother-in-law Rich Allen.

Surviving are sons Steve (Lorraine) Reese of Bowerston and Douglas (Christina) Reese and Chris (Cathy) Reese both of Scio; grandchildren Dustin (Heather) Reese, Kelly (Matt) Bettinazzi, Derek Reese, Scott Reese, Heidi (Mark) Krocker, Garrett (Patty) Reese and Logan and Hunter Reese; great grandchildren Estella, Eloise & Penelope Reese, Lucia & Sebastian Bettinazzi, Leo and Elliott Krocker and Julian, Addaline and Nolan Reese; sisters Phyllis (Stan) Siders of Dalton and Mary Allen of Creston and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held Saturday Jan. 11, at noon in Scio United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Friends may call from 10 am until noon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.