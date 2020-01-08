Jeffrey Wayne Kerr, 51, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Aug.16, 1968 in Chillicothe, Ohio, a son of James Wayne Kerr of Cadiz and the late Helen Richards Kerr.

Jeff worked in several restaurants in the St. Clairsville, Ohio area.

He was a resident of the Four Oaks Group Home in St. Clairsville. He loved kittens, animals, and his dog, Buttons. He attended Springdale Friends Church near Cadiz and the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. He frequently called his mother and appreciated the family farm.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a brother, Brian James Kerr of Cadiz; an aunt, Wanda Francine Kerr (Robert, deceased) Dunbar of Upper Arlington, Ohio; four cousins, Douglas Dunbar of Lone Tree, CO, Shirley (Richard) Bisel of Bellville, Ohio, Beverly (Larry) Russell of Mansfield, Ohio, and Loriece Ann (John, deceased) Rhinehart of Mansfield, Ohio.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Paul Parks; and an aunt, Loriece Kerr (Gene, deceased) Sidner.

Friends may call Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 4-6 at Clark Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Ward officiating.

Graveside services and burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio with Rev. Greg Elliott and Rev. Mike Ward officiating.

