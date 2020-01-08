Thomas “Pappy” Saffell, 76, of New Athens, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Cadiz, Ohio. Tom was born May 31, 1943 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Howard Alfred and Charlotte Salone Watson Saffell.

Tom worked as an Electrician at Consol and R.&F. Coal Companies. He was a member of the Flushing Masonic Lodge 298, F.&A.M.; the Freeport Order of the Eastern Star; Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville; President of the Franklin Museum; and member of the Harrison County Tourism Council; and the Stumptown Steam Threshers. He was a 59-year member of the New Athens Volunteer Fire Department

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Hyust.

Surviving are his wife of fifty four years, Patricia Moore Saffell; two daughters: Missy Barcroft (Shannon Buntain) of Mason and Becky Kelley (Ed Skipper) of New Athens; a son, Michael (Jodi) Saffell of New Athens; grandchildren: Cody (Becky) Saffell, Kalli (Andrew) Kemper, Zakk and Abbi Kelley and Michala and Shae Saffell; great grandchildren, McKaylah, Brody and Korbyn Saffell; special cousins, Marge Butler and Jim Watson, both of New Athens; special neighbors, Auggie and Ginny Keyser.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-9 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Little and Pastor Bill Burris officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens. Masonic Services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Athens VFD or the Franklin Museum, P.O. Box 28, New Athens, Ohio 43981.

