Robert William “Bill” Dennis, age 77, of Jewett passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia surrounded by his loving family.

Born at home in New Rumley on October 9, 1942, Bill was a son of the late Charles Albert Dennis and Helen Iris Thompson Dennis. He graduated from Scio High School in 1960 and honorably served in the US Marine Corps from 1960-1968. A lifelong farmer, Bill also worked for 22 years at Y&O Coal Nelms #2 Mine until it closed in 1987. Then he drove school bus for Harrison Hills CSD and was a Harrison County Rural Transit driver.

Bill was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church, Harrison F&AM Lodge 219 and was a Valley of Steubenville 32nd degree Mason. He belonged to the Harrison County Farm Bureau, Ducks Unlimited and Conotton Creek Whitetails Unlimited. He was also a UMWA member for over 50 years. Bill had an adventurous spirit, becoming a PADI Certified Scuba Diver who helped instruct area fire departments. He also enjoyed drag racing and riding motorcycles and ATV’s. In his youth, he had been a contest horse rider. Bill was extremely proud of his family and loved them dearly, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his devoted wife Mary Lou Spring Dennis whom he married May 20, 1972; children Craig (Kimmy) Dennis, Jeffrey (Meghan) Dennis and Sarah Ossman; grandchildren Tristan, Emily, Megan, Hunter and Carter Dennis and Noah Ossman; sisters Barbara (Tom) Carr and Shirley Clark; sisters-in-law Gail Dennis, Jane (Kim) Martin, Carol (Ruben) Trono and Sharon Adams Spring and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, a brother Thomas Dennis and a brother-in-law John Spring.

Services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 am in Scio United Methodist Church with Pastor Deborah Kellar officiating. Friends may call at the church Sunday from 4-8 pm with a masonic service at 8 pm and Monday from 10-11 am prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Scio United Methodist Church, PO Box 554, Scio, OH 43988 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

