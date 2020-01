JEFFERSON/HARRISON COUNTIES: The superload move that was planned for this weekend has been postponed due to weather related concerns.

The next move is tentatively scheduled for next weekend with the possibility of this being a two day move on Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26.

We will send out information for the next move as soon as it becomes available.

For more information contact: Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov 330-308-7817.