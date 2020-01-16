Charles R. Pincola, 76, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Wheeling Hospital. He was born Sept. 11, 1943 in Wheeling, W.Va, a son of the late Frank A. and Betty Sterling Pincola, Sr.

Chuck was a retired Switchman at GTE in Cadiz, a past member of the Cadiz Boosters Club, the Cadiz VFD, and he was a founding member of the Cadiz EMS. He was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. He was member of the Second Division, Second Battalion, Fleet Force Rcon Unit for the US Marines during the Vietnam Era. He was a part time Police Officer under former Police Chief, Robert Edgar and a part time Sheriff’s Deputy under Sheriff Richard Rensi. He was a 1962 Cadiz High School graduate.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank “Sonny” Pincola, Jr. Surviving are his wife of fifty-five years, Elizabeth “Sis” Haney Pincola; two sons, Adrian (Barbara) Pincola of Cadiz and Shawn Pincola of Mooresville, NC; and his beloved cat, Pepper.

Friends may call Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.