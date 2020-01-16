Hebert L. “Joe” Taggart

Herbert L. “Joe” Taggart, age 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, at his home near Scio surrounded by his loving family.

A lifelong resident of Harrison County, Joe was born on Nov. 19, 1928 to the late William Russell Taggart and Harriett Edna Dunlap Taggart. He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean War receiving three Silver Stars. He worked for 21 years at Y&O Coal Nelms #2 Mine until they closed, prior to that he had worked at the Carton Shop at the Scio Pottery. But the job he loved the most was owning and operating Hilltop Farm.

Joe was a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 and the UMWA. He attended the Hanover United Methodist Church and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed square dancing and loved horseback riding area trails and had even traveled to Cooks Forrest in PA and the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee to ride.

Preceding him in death are his wife Jean C. Harris Taggart on April 6, 1998, they married September 5, 1953, sisters Ruth Anderson, Mary Snyder, Ella Mae Yoho and Alice Davis and brothers Harry, John, Jim, Ralph, Frank, Sam and infant brother Charles.

Surviving are his devoted daughters Janet (Craig) Brokaw, Joyce (Tim) Antol and Jody (TJ) Pizzino all of Scio and JoEllen (Jerry) Moore of Cadiz; grandchildren Darren (Trista) Brokaw, Ryan (Amanda Anderson) Byrne, Melissa (Bert) Nichols, Alison (Morgan) Knight, August (Cara)Antol, Jennifer Antol, Hunter and Heath Pizzino, Samantha (Kasey) Kress and Gina Moore; great grandchildren Dean and Kelsey Nichols, MacKensie and Benjamin Knight, Josie and Silas Antol, Owen Allison, Shana Kress and Brooklinn Moore, a sister Edna Shuss of Feeds Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastors Mike Cunningham and Tillie Heavilin officiating. Burial will follow in Patterson Union Cemetery, Deersville. Friends may call Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.