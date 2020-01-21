Robert Allen (Bob) Adams, 92, of Cadiz, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. Bob was born Jan. 17, 1928 in the family home on Deersville Ridge, near Cadiz, Ohio to the late Madison Paul and Dessie Hazel (Garner) Adams.

Bob was a veteran having served during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army. He was a member of Scott United Methodist Church and Harrison Lodge #219, F.&A.M. He also enjoyed attending the events at the Ourant School House on Deersville Ridge.

Madison Paul and Dessie Hazel (Garner) Adams preceding him in death in addition to his Parents; a sister, Doris Louise Arnold, and a brother, Richard Madison.

Survived are a son: Robert Allen Adams Jr. (Susan Lynn (Moser) of Grove City, Ohio; his stepchildren: Mitchell Alan (Lori) Hauber and Denise Sue Hauber; Wife, Rosemary Louise; a sister, Virginia May (Adams) Johnson and several nephews and nieces. His Grandchildren: Abigail Mary and Robert Garner Adams, Heather (John) Grafton, Heidi (Brooks) Snodgrass, Maria (Arren) Osteen, Jamie Snodgrass, Emily (Chris) Trevino. Kelly (Jeff) Johnson, Kyle (Rachel) Hauber, Kayla Hauber, Kari Hauber. Great Grandchildren: Jack, Grayson, Baker and Campbell Hauber; Cash Fitzmier, Penelope Grafton, Emma Sensibaugh, Leah and Eden Brooks.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 7-9, and Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. David Lee and Rev. Ed Kovacik officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Masonic Service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Scott Women in Mission; c/o Scott UMC, attn: Barb Hoffman, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

