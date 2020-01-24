Elizabeth L. Soos, 73, of Adena, Ohio died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. She was born Feb. 8, 1946 in Kenwood, Ohio, a daughter of the late Stanley “Jack” and Helen Yeknick Busby.

Liz loved flowers, crocheting, joking around, and especially her Mustang convertible.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Heath Soos and Charles Soos, Jr., a sister, Virginia McGlothlin, and a brother, Stanley “Sonny” Busby, Jr.

Surviving are her longtime friend, Howard Eickleberry; a son, Clarence (Heather) Soos of Cadiz; a daughter, Barbara (Richard) Medley of Jewett; and seven grandchildren, Charles Soos, III, Zachary, Nathanael, Mitchell, and Aaron Medley, Abrielle and Lukas Soos.

Friends may call Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

