Robert Paul “R.P.” Lewis, Sr. 85, of New Athens died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home. He was born June 28, 1934 in Duncanwood, Ohio a son of the late Ross and Josephine Hovanick Lewis.

He was a retired coal miner and served with the Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Bob was a loving husband, Dad and Pap. He loved going camping and boating with his family and and any sports they were involved in. He was always happy to help when and if his family or anyone else needed it.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by his step-father, Austin Sullivan; and a brother, Bill Sullivan.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Linda Hopkins Lewis; four children: Robert (Ida) Lewis, Jr., Diane, Lisa (Mark) Criner, Michael (Heather) Lewis; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Sue (Brad) Bradley and Judy (Phillip) Dursik; several nieces and nephews.

In following with Bob’s wishes a private service was held at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial took place at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Franklin Museum, c/o Pat Saffell, PO Box 28, New Athens, Ohio 43981 or Amedisys Hospice, 52171 National Road East, Suite 1, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.

