Sunday morning crash leads to fatality

HARRISON COUNTY – The Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle crash involving one fatality that occurred on January 26, 2020, 4:54 a.m. The crash occurred on State Route 151, near milepost 20, in Harrison County.

Mr. Teddie C. Davis, aged 61 of New Bern, North Carolina, was traveling westbound on State Route 151 operating a 2003 Peterbilt tractor trailer hauling sand, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The tractor trailer traveled off the left side of the road striking a guardrail and overturned. Mr. Davis was killed as a result of injuries received in the crash. Mr. Davis was not wearing a safety belt.

Alcohol/drugs are not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.