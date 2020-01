CADIZ – Residents needing to sign easements for continuing work on the Cadiz sewer project will have that opportunity tonight (Jan. 29) at 6 p.m. at the Cadiz municipal building.

The second opportunity is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., also at the municipal building.

Village Administrator Ted Andrzejewski said residents who have received letters from the village, if they don’t wish to stay for the meeting can just sign in the presence of a notary and leave.