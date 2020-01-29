Virginia M. Carson-Johnson, 99 of Franklin, formerly of Cadiz and Steubenville died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Franklin, Ohio.

She was born July 22, 1920 in Cadiz Township, Harrison County, Ohio a daughter of the late M. Paul and Dessie Garner Adams.

She worked at Thompson Aircraft in Cleveland, Ohio during World War II and 20 years with Finley United Methodist Church in Steubenville, Ohio where she was also a member.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents; were her first husband, Hartzell Carson in 1987 and her second husband, Robert A. Johnson in 2011; two brothers: Richard and Robert Adams; and a sister, Doris Arnold.

Surviving are her son, James (Jane) Paul Carson of Canal Winchester; a daughter, Kathleen (Gerald) Myers of Franklin, Ohio; five grandchildren: Jennifer, Melanie and Karen Myers, James, Jr. and Brad Carson; 15 Great Grandchildren; two stepchildren: Clark Johnson of Grand Blanc, MI and Karen Johnson of Millington, MI.

Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Paul Douglas George officiating. Burial will follow at Hines Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Society at Finley UMC or Christian Homebuilders Sunday School Class, 958 Lincoln Ave., Steubenville, Ohio 43952 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.