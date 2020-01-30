Traffic delays expected Saturday & Sunday for superload transport

JEFFERSON/HARRISON COUNTIES: The second of three superloads will be traveling through Jefferson and Harrison counties this Satruday, February 1, and Sunday, February 2. The superload is expected to enter in to Ohio from West Virginia just before sunrise this Saturday via U.S. 22.

The superload will travel to the CR 22A (Cadiz Rd.)/ SR 43 (CR 22A) intersection where it will be parked overnight on Saturday. The superload is expected to resume travel Sunday morning, at sunrise.

The route is as follows: SATURDAY: From U.S. 22 west to SR 43 (Canton Rd.), SR 43 (Canton Rd.) south to CR 22A (Cadiz Rd.)

SUNDAY: CR 22A (Cadiz Rd.) to U.S. 22, U.S. 22 west to SR 151, SR 151 north to Giacobi Rd., ending at the MarkWest fractionator facility.

Traffic on U.S. 22 between SR 7 and SR 43 will be affected in both the east and westbound directions.

Traffic will be maintained via rolling road blocks. The transport will be accompanied by 4 Ohio State Highway Patrol escorts, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), local law enforcement and utility trucks. Progress of the superload will affect traffic in all directions on the traveled routes.

Motorists wishing to travel to WV during this time should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while this superload enters Ohio. Once the superload is in Ohio, motorists should expect delays and various intermittent ramp and lane closures as the superload progresses west.

Dimensions of the superload are 20-feet wide, 17-feet 4-inches tall, 375-feet long, and 883,000 pounds, gross weight. Due to the size and travel speed of the superload, officials from ODOT are working closely with the logistics team from Capital City Crane to plan for the successful transport of these units.

The transport team is paying special attention to public safety when crossing bridges and making turns on the superloads route. The transport team is also planning the move to avoid peak travel times to minimize the interference with traffic. ODOT is asking motorists to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

Future moves are scheduled for Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February, 9, weather permitting. The same route will be taken for those loads. For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817