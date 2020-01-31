COLUMBUS – Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s highest-profile and most entertaining sporting events. As friends and families gather to watch the game, the Ohio State Highway Patrol urges fans to refrain from driving while impaired. If you plan on consuming alcohol, don’t drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

To help keep the roads safe this Super Bowl Sunday, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers. You can also help others make good choices by reminding them that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“It’s important to always be a responsible sports fan,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “You can help by influencing friends and family to make safe, responsible decisions — like planning ahead to designate a driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 62 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were six fatal crashes killing seven people. Of those, two crashes and three fatalities were OVI-related.

“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Designate a sober driver and influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.