Ellen Studenc Barcus, 66, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at her home. She was born March 6, 1953 in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Constantine and Pauline Kreis Studenc.

Ellen was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Beacon Point in Dennison, Ohio. She was a former member of the Cadiz Jaycees and enjoyed watching Washington Redskins football; and she loved camping and fishing, and especially spending time with her grandsons. She was a Catholic by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Gregory Studenc.

Surviving are a son, Eric Dombroski of New Philadelphia, OH; a daughter, Shannon Dombroski Barnhart of Cadiz; two grandson, Blake and Landon Barnhart; three sisters, Constance (Louis) Doran of Wheeling, Hilary Studenc of Bridgeport and Mary (James) Wurtzbacher of Wheeling; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH 43907. Paul Giffin will officiate.

