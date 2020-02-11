Mary Evelyn Arnold Taylor, age 88 of Dover formerly of Piedmont died at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She was born April 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Lester McCarty Arnold and Lula Mae Johnson Arnold.

She was a graduate of Freeport High School. She did clerical work for Piedmont Coal Company, weighed railroad cars for B&O Railroad, and was a postal clerk for the US Postal Service. During her time with the postal service she also served as the officer in charge and traveled to various post offices as part of her job duties. Evie retired from the US Postal Service in 1989 after thirty-seven years of service. She was a member of the American Postal Workers Union and the Piedmont United Methodist Church.

Evie was treasurer of the Piedmont Water Department for many years and was involved in the daily activities of making sure Piedmont residents had water. She enjoyed helping with the square dances held at the former Moorefield Community Center providing food and dancing and helped with the annual Moorefield Township Volunteer Fire Department annual fair, cooking and donating food. She loved making her husband, Dale, help her select and plant flowers all around their home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Dale Taylor. He died Sept. 25, 2011. They were married Aug. 25, 1951.

Surviving are two daughters: Debra Ann Taylor of Dover and Vicki Lynn (James) Barcus of Gun Barrel City, Texas; and a sister: Betty Jean Bland of New Athens. She was very fond of her granddogs.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Donald, Lawrence, and Leonard; two infant brothers; and three sisters: Madeline Arnold, Marie Strange, and Doris Lynn.

Visiting hours will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 and a service will begin at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 with Pastor Jim McConnell officiating in Koch Funeral Home, 216 South High Street, Freeport.

Following Evie’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 1:00 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, Flushing Township, Belmont County, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kochfuneralhome.net