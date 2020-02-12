William Randal Wilson, age 57 of Byesville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, at Riverside Hospital of Columbus.

He was born March 23, 1962 at Marietta to the late Rodney Clayton and Betty Joan Darst Wilson. He had worked as an auto mechanic. He is survived by a sister Linda K. Goodheart, two brothers Rodney and Richard Wilson all of Freeport. Several nieces and nephew and great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry, Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1:00. Pastor Bob Merritt will officiate. Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry is assisting the family. To share memories with the family, visit the funeral home’s web site at www.BondFuneralHome.net, or by calling 740-658-3673.