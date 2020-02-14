Ilse Lyons

LYONS, Ilse age 87, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Tuczyn, Poland. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Patrick Lyons, and sons, Daniel and Martin Lyons.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Murphy; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends including those still in Germany.

Ilse and James lived in happily in the Cleveland, Ohio, area as well as Colorado and Freeport, Ohio area.

She was a beauty salon owner with a passion for cooking throughout her years. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Case Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Memorial services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 6245 Columbia Rd. North Olmsted, OH 44070. Arrangements in care of American Cremation Services of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.