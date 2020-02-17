Beverly J. Arnold Jones, 82, of Cadiz died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born September 4, 1937 in Freeport, Ohio a daughter of the late Clyde C. and Elizabeth Joanne Commins Arnold.

Beverly was the owner and operator of the former Cadiz Florist and Jones Flower Company; Daughters of the American Revolution; Graduate of Cadiz High School; member of the Junior Women’s Club and was very active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts having served as a den mother. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Raymond Jones in 2009.

Surviving are two sons: Robert Dean Jones and Raymond Kevin (Dee) Jones both of Cadiz; five grandchildren: Abby Lynne (Eric) Roberts of Hopedale, Brandon Kevin Jones of Cadiz, Brooklyn Elizabeth Jones of Cadiz, Jade Nichale Jones of Cadiz and Ryan Dean Jones of Dillonvale; Great grandchildren: Nash, Liam, Crosby and Beckham Roberts, Braden Michael Jones, Sincere and Amelia Phifer, Steven Sentich and Harper Shreve; and two stepchildren: Steven (Chelsea) Sentich and Jackie Sentich.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 20th, from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Alan Jefferies officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.