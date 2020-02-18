Billie Carol Gatts Borland, age 78, of Freeport died surrounded by her family at 9:12 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Penny Shepherd where she had been living since November 2019.

Born in Carroll County, Center Township on October 31, 1941; a daughter of the late Roy Harding Gatts and Helen Maxine Dray Gatts.

Billie graduated from Scio High School in 1959. She retired in 2003 from the United States Postal Service after 26 years as a rural letter carrier for Rural Route 2, Scio. She also worked for 12 years at the Scio Pottery.

Her husband, James Alvin Borland, died November 25, 2010.

Surviving are two daughter: Penny (Chip Chance) Shepherd of Salesville and Peggy (Larry White) Couch of Piedmont; a son, David (Freda) Luyster of Scio; a sister, Mary Lou Stull of Scio; nine grandchildren: Jacqueline Couch Dobrich, Michelle Couch, Clayton Luyster, Ashley Luyster, Diana Luyster, Danielle Shepherd, Kolton Shepherd, Alexis Shepherd, and Makenzie Shepherd; a great-granddaughter, Madaline Dobrich; several brothers and sisters-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Gatts and a son-in-law, Danny Shepherd.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. to 6 to 8 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 also in the funeral home with Robert Main officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Carrollton, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Guernsey.

