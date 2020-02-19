Becky Cumberworth, 84, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley-Howland in Warren. She was born May 16, 1935 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russell Blower and the late Helen Comstock Blower Carlton.

Becky was a member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz. She made coal jewelry for the International Mining and Manufacturing Festival in Cadiz and was an avid Bridge player. She enjoyed camping and crafting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Leland Cumberworth in 2011, and her stepfather, Chet Carlton.

Surviving are two sons, Craig Cumberworth (Kathy) of Warren, Ohio and Brian Cumberworth (Holly) of Jewett, Ohio; three grandchildren, Eric Cumberworth (Megan) of Scottsdale, AZ, Jennifer Cumberworth (Kelly Johnson) of Springfield, OR, and Nate Cumberworth of Wheeling, WV; a great granddaughter, Lyra; a great grandson on the way, any day; two sisters, Jeri Tahsler (Terry) of Parma, OH and Karen Charek (Ken) of Medina; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH. Rev. Edward Kovacik will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starrs Centre Drive, Ste. 4, Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E. Market St, Warren, OH 44484.

