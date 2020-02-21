Jewett passes ordinance, sends notices

By JD LONG

JEWETT – Clerk of Water and Public Affairs Rhonda Harris said the village has collected, through Feb. 13, $5,156.09. She also said she’s informed six delinquent residents concerning income taxes, they had “ten days to at least contact me or the next step would take place, which I said would be court proceedings.”

Harris also said she sent 41 notices to village customers concerning their monthly sewage fees. She explained that the necessity was due in part to the “USDA loan agreement.” She said she even sent a copy of the village ordinance that was passed in the past year.

“…If they did not want this service you know about there had to be a tap-in fee later [and] paid prior before service is reinstated…” she told council referring to what she included in the message to customers. She said if they do not want to be included in the “wastewater monthly service” then the village would need to receive a signed statement in writing from those residents.

“That way we can shut off service…” she said. Village Solicitor Jenna Hokes told council they should update their ordinance to reflect that deposits for in-village residents is $200 to be split between water and sewer but residents outside the village pays $100 for water only.

“On the service fees we don’t technically need a deposit on the service fees,” Hokes explained. “They would have to do a deposit when they open a fresh account.” Council passed a motion approving the procedure.

Harris announced that 20 were on the shutoff list with more than 20 in the delinquent stage.

Clerk Treasurer Linda Ager told council that they are responsible for the expenses of an indigent’s burial, if they lived within the village limits. Hokes said it was a state law and Ager said it was the first she’s seen of it here. A letter received from a local funeral home was in the amount of $1,000, which Hokes said was reasonable.

“Usually funeral homes are good about keeping the indigent costs down,” she said. “That’s reasonable…compared to average funerals like fifteen-plus now.”

Council also held a second reading for the approval of the village’s new basic code.