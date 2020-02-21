Har. Co. Jobs & Family Services to hold training day

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Deb Knight of the Harrison County Jobs & Family Services (HCJFS) spoke to the commissioners on Wednesday to announce they would be closing on Friday, Feb. 28 for an “agency-wide staff meeting.”

“And we will be closing the agency for the day so that all the staff can participate in the training together instead of doing separate training,” Knight explained. She the training would include issues on personnel, fiscal and a cross training project.

Knight said it was discovered that “our income maintenance staff don’t understand what the children’s services staff do and vice versa.”

She said they felt it was important that the entire agency knows and understands their services, as the reason for the entire day to be taken. She said each unit would be responsible for providing some kind of 101 level training “to the other part of the agency on what they do.”

Knight said in the future they would be conducting “shadow” training where income maintenance works would go on trips with children’s services and the practice would be reversed with the two departments, as well.

“So I’m basically here to announce that the agency will be closed on Friday the twenty-eighth,” she told the board. The agency would reopen on Mar. 2 at 8:30 a.m. for normal business, according to a press release she handed out with further instructions as follows:

– Individuals needing services should do the following: For needs related to Medicaid, SNAP, and OWF, individuals should call (1-800-640-6446).

– For emergencies related to Children’s Services or Adult Protective Services, individuals should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at: 740-942-2197 “and request the on-call JFS worker.”

-For workforce development/Jobs Center related needs, individuals can visit the Jefferson County CAC in Steubenville at 114 North Fourth Street, Steubenville. Normal business hours for the HCDJFS are: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.