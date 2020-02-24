Answers wait on autopsy for Tappan body

Harrison News Herald
1918

HARRISON COUNTY – A body found at Tappan Lake on Friday at approximately 2 p.m. will not provide any answers until an autopsy has been completed, Harrison County Det. Robert Toker said Monday.

No gender, age or any other information would be released he said, until that autopsy could hopefully provide some answers. Toker said foul play wasn’t ruled out but that they just don’t know at this time.

Cuyahoga County is performing the autopsy and Toker said they hope to have some answers in the next few days, at least by the end of the week.

