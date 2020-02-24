Betty E. (Gates Schleicher) Chapple, age 97, passed away February 22, 2020. She was formerly of Akron, Ohio and later lived in North Canton and Alliance.

She was a graduate of Kenmore High school, Class of 1939, Akron, OH. As a child, she spent many happy times in Freeport, Ohio with her aunt and uncle, Bess and Barnum Black.

As an adult, she enjoyed sitting on “the hilltop” in Cadiz with her dear friend, Alma Kirkland. She was a former medical secretary for Dr. W.T. Bucher in Akron; a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akron and recently a member of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, North Canton. A longstanding member of the Fern Leaf Chapter No. 422 O.E.S., she was Past Worthy Matron, and was a very active member of the Alliance Shrine club.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Veva Willis, three husbands, Charles K. “Bud” Gates, William H. Schleicher and Paul W. Chapple, a brother Don Willis, and a stepson David Chapple. Surviving are a daughter Lynette Rice; two sons Geoffrey (Christine) Schleicher and William H. Schleicher; a son-in-law, Paul Rice; a stepson James Chapple, a step daughter-in-law Marilyn Chapple; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Prayer Service to begin at 4 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio under the direction of the CLARK-KIRKLAND FUNERAL HOME. Friends who wish may make memorial donations to Camp Luther, c/o Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Ohio. 863 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, 0H 43081