Londonderry UMC is hosting an adult Bible study entitled “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life.” This Bible study is led by Lay Servant, Terry Lake Jr.

The study takes place over six sessions on Tuesday evenings from March 3 to April 7 at 6 p.m. at Londonderry UMC, 23055 Cadiz Rd., Freeport, OH.

A book is provided and attendees can dress casual. There will also be coffee, beverages, and snacks.

For information, call 740-630-1750. Everyone is welcome to attend.