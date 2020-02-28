Local Scout takes 2nd in Derby

CADIZ – John “J.P.” Wilson, a Cub Scout with Cadiz Pack 269 recently won Second Place overall in the Ohio River Valley Council, Two Chiefs District Pine Wood Derby. Wilson, who has been a scout for three years, joins with eight other boys in the Pack for their weekly meetings at the Cadiz Presbyterian Church.

All nine boys participated in the race, with several joining Wilson in the afternoon semifinals. They included Kade Kull and Lucas Wood who are both first year scouts. Also joining them was Garrett Singhaus, who has been with the pack for four years. They competed against nearly 200 other scouts from Brooke and Hancock counties in West Virginia, as well Jefferson and Harrison counties in Ohio. When the dust settled, Wilson was left in second place, his best finish ever in a short racing career.

The Pine Wood Derby is just one of the many activities that Cub Scout Pack 269 and Scout Troop 269 offer local boys in the Cadiz area. Outdoor activities, STEM adventures, First Aid and many other adventures await scouts.

Contact Eric Wilson at 740-381-6410 with any questions.