Richard Paul “Rick” “Chicken” Little, age 64, of Malvern, formerly of Jewett, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital, Canton.

Born November 8, 1955 in Wheeling, WV he was a son of the late Joseph Marshall Little and Mary Frances McMannis Little. Rick worked for Republic Steel in Canton for almost 30 years until a workplace injury disabled him in 2004.

Rick was a mechanic and a muscle car enthusiast. He restored the 1967 Camaro that he bought from his brother in 1972 and enjoyed taking it to cars shows. He was also a Cleveland Browns fan.

Surviving are his loving partner of 37 years Diana K. Woods Little; children Richard (Stacy) Woods of New Rumley, Alan Manbeck of the home and Jessica (William) Reed of Minerva; a sister-in-law Janet Little of Canton; grandchildren Katora, Brooklyn, Remington, River, Alonna and Teigan and great-grandchildren Aceia, Zaydea, Rykr and Zayden and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his siblings and their spouse James (Patricia) Little, Karen (Tom) Spence and Jerry Little.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 15 at Jewett Sportsman’s Club, 85101 Sportsman’s Club Rd, Jewett, Ohio, starting at 1 pm. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.kochfuneral.com.