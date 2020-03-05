Barbara E. Erbacher, 79, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home. She was born April 17, 1940 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Sarka Ray.

Barbara was a teller at Huntington Bank in Cadiz. For many years she worked with her husband at the former Pat’s M & K in Cadiz. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed collecting over 800 nutcrackers. She was the ultimate cheerleader yelling for her family and ringing her cowbell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick F. Erbacher in 2003, and a brother, William Ray.

Surviving are a son, Dan (Linda) Erbacher of New Athens; a daughter, Dana (Matthew) Gallagher of St. Clairsville; eight grandchildren, Annie Erbacher of Milford, CT, Katie Erbacher of Gaithersburg, MD, Dallas Young of Wheeling, W.Va., Morgan (William) Castilow of Warwood, W.Va., Logan Young of St. Clairsville, Mattison (Chad) Nickerson of Shadyside, Kylie and Bailey Gallagher, both of St. Clairsville; a great granddaughter, Sydney Castilow; her fiancé, Verne Norris and his sons, Jim and Steve (Sarah) Norris and grandson, Jimmie Norris.

Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 South Main Street, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Lay Minister Dorman Mader officiating.

