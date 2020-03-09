Body found on Harrison 36 identified

HARRISON COUNTY – A joint press release from the Harrison County Sheriff and Prosecutor’s offices this afternoon, have identified the female body found last week as Sherry Lynn Shrieve from Bellaire.

Shrieve was the second body found in Harrison County in an approximate two-week period. Shrieve’s body was found along Harrison 36 in a remote area. And as the investigations are continuing little evidence is being released.

Foul play, though, has not been ruled out in either case with both autopsy’s being conducted in Cuyahoga County.