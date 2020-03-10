Richard H, Habig, 83 of 33550 Cadiz-Piedmont Road, Flushing, died March 8, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1936 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late Lawrence and Sylvilla Rose Habig.

He was a retired employee of Ormet and a member of the: East Warren Street Church of Christ, Ormet Retiree Club, Belmont Better Hunting and Fishing Club, Shadyside American Legion, and an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; a son Randy Habig; three grandchildren: Noel, Randy Jr., and Shane Habig; two brothers: James and Roland Habig; and two sisters: Anna Billingsley and Alma Habig.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rita Straub Habig; four children: Paul Kopyciok of London England, Rich (Liz) Habig of Cadiz, Jeff (Sandy) Habig of Colerain and Cindy Habig Turley of St. Clairsville; a daughter-in-law: LuAnn Habig of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren: Amanda Habig of Freeport, Leah Habig of Martins Ferry, Justin Turley of St. Clairsville, Krista (J.T.) Klee of Blaine, Ryan (Melanie) Turley of St. Clairsville, Derek Habig of Piedmont, Alexandra (Wes) Fitzgerald of London, England, Cortney (Randy) Bostic of St. Clairsville, Richie (Sue) Habig of Lafferty and Nikki Habig of Cadiz; 13 great grandchildren; 9 siblings: Gertrude O’Connor of Shadyside, Charles Habig of Woodsfield, Emma Billingsley of Rayland, Lawrence Habig of Shadyside, Bob Habig of Martins Ferry, Nancy Yoder of Martins Ferry, Bill (Jackie) Habig of Clarington, Mary (Bill) Henry of New Philadelphia and Tom (Pam) Habig of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and two fur babies: Treasure and Chess.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Warren Street Church of Christ with Evang. Tom Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted by the Cadiz American Legion.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for Memorial Contribution to the Harrison County Dog Pound or the Church of Christ, East Warren Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

