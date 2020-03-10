CPD conducts largest drug bust in village history

Harrison News Herald
CADIZ – At 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Cadiz Police Department obtained a search warrant for 144 E. Market Street, which led to the arrest of Tyler W. Calhoun.

The bag on the left is the size of the typical drug possession. The bag on the right contains the drugs seized Tuesday morning.

No arraignment time has been set as of now but Calhoun was caught with 46.5 grams of meth amphetamines, three times larger than the record set earlier this year.

Lt. Ron Carter and Chief Ryan McCann said they hope this would “send a message to future dealers, you will be caught,” they said.

Read the full story in our Saturday, Mar. 14 print edition.

Harrison News Herald

