CPD conducts largest drug bust in village history

CADIZ – At 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Cadiz Police Department obtained a search warrant for 144 E. Market Street, which led to the arrest of Tyler W. Calhoun.

No arraignment time has been set as of now but Calhoun was caught with 46.5 grams of meth amphetamines, three times larger than the record set earlier this year.

Lt. Ron Carter and Chief Ryan McCann said they hope this would “send a message to future dealers, you will be caught,” they said.

Read the full story in our Saturday, Mar. 14 print edition.