HARRISON COUNTY – The Election Board wishes to remind the public of their Early Voting office hours, which are as follows: Saturday 8-4 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Monday 8-2 p.m.

The deadline for requesting a ballot to be mailed out is noon on Saturday, March 14th. Ballots mailed back to the Election Board must be postmarked no later than 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 16th; however, voters have until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17th, to return ballots in person.