Harrison County facilities begin shutdown

HARRISON COUNTY – The effects of coronavirus/COVID-19 has now hit Harrison County after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a state of emergency after the discovery of three diagnosed cases in Cuyahoga County this week.

Harrison Hills has announced, after holding an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon, that the school will be shutting down “through Wednesday,” Mar. 18. Treasurer Roxanne Harding stated that no online classes are planned for now but that the school is just shutting down.

Also, Gables Care Center in Hopedale and the County Home are now limiting visitors. A Gables official stated that they are also screening employees and the actions are according to the state guidelines after DeWine’s announcement.

County Health Department Administrator Garen Rhome stated that anyone in need of information on the virus can go to: www.cdc.gov and go to the coronavirus page. The United States cases are updated each day at 4 p.m. For Ohio: www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and is updated each day at 2 p.m.

There is also a state hotline to call for anyone with questions: 833-427-5634.

Further updates will be reported as they come in.