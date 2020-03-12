Harrison County Home placed on lockdown

Via a press release sent by the Harrison County Home

NOTICE: Due to the possibility of exposure, and in an effort to protect our residents and staff from any contact related to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Harrison County Home will be on lockdown until further notice.

The actions we are taking reflects our continuing efforts to provide and keep our population healthy and safe. We regret the inconvenience this action may cause family and friends; however, we will provide at the earliest time made available to us, as to when we can resume our visitation practices. If additional information over this issue is needed please call 740-942-3573. On behalf of the residents and staff, we thank all of you for your understanding.

Ed Banks, Superintendent/Administrator