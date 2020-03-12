Murder determined in both bodies found

CADIZ – A joint press conference held this morning by Sheriff Joe Myers and Prosecutor Owen Beetham stated that the body of Lorie Storie was beaten badly and the second body, that of Sherie Lynn Shrieve died of gunshot.

One person of interest involving the Shrieve murder is being held in Monroe County after a high speed chase Tuesday evening where a warrant was being served that the suspect fled before being captured.

Both Beetham and Myers emphasized that the two cases were not related, nor were they from Harrison County, as well as any suspects.

The full story can be read in our Saturday, March 14 print edition.