Mildred A. Rotkoski, 78, of New Philadelphia, went to be with her Lord on March 12, 2020.

She was born July 11, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Cole of Logan, West Virginia. She graduated in 1960 from Logan High School. She moved to Cleveland, Ohio and met the love of her life, Richard S. Rotkoski. They married May 8, 1963. They were blessed with four children: MaryAnn (Robby) Jones of Missouri, Ellen (Nick) Nigro of Dover and Karen (Joe) Knight of New Philadelphia and Rick (Lori) Rotkoski of New Philadelphia. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Uhrichsville, Ohio. In service of her Lord she taught Jr. Church and the Nursery. She loved to tell the story of her Lord and Savior. She also loved reading her bible, planting flowers, watching and feeding birds and cooking. She was also a great baker and loved sharing it with everyone.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by a sister, Rosella (Eugene) Hensley and a brother, Billy Cole, both of West Virginia; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Knight of Uhrichsville; a sister, Viola McDorman and a brother, Paul Cole.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15 from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steven DeLong officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.