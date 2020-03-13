Harr. Co. Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition Coming Up

CADIZ – Our upcoming coalition meeting will be 12-1 pm Wednesday March 18 at Olive Branch Outreach, which is located in the brick building (formerly the at the southwest corner of South Main St. and West Warren St in Cadiz. Please enter through the double doors in front, and go to the right and down the steps to the basement level dining room.

I have attached for your review the March agenda, which includes our February minutes. I want to highlight one item of old business on this agenda: the coalition participating with the Harrison County Sherriff’s department for their April 18 and 25 Drug Take Back Days. I do this, so you can reserve some time on one on one or both of those days to represent HCSAPC at one of the three, or weather permitting, four drop off sites in Harrison County. I think two coalition members per site may be suitable, in addition to Harrison County Sherriff Ronald Myers assigning one deputy to each of the drop off sites.

Please attend this March meeting. We value your input and perspective in helping us to achieve our mission: to reduce substance abuse in Harrison County. Moreover, Jayn Devney, Lisa Ward, and some guests will review the 2020 Belmont, Harrison, and Monroe Mental Health and Recovery Board Needs Assessment.

Joseph Maiorano, OSU Extension